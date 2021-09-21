Court upholds Achora as new Lamwo Woman MP

By Geoffrey Okot Ojok More by this Author

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny More by this Author

Court has upheld the election of Ms Nancy Achora as the District Woman MP for Lamwo.

Justice Tadeo Assimwe yesterday held that there was lack of evidence brought by Ms Molly Lanyero, who was challenging Ms Achora’s victory.

Justice Assimwe further observed that Ms Lanyero could not prove the allegation that the Resident District Commissioner of Lamwo, Mr James Kidega Nabinson moved with pre-ticked ballot papers in support of Ms Achora.

“I, therefore, declare Nancy Achora the duly elected Woman Member of Parliament for Lamwo District,” Justice Asiimwe held in his ruling that was read out by the registrar of Gulu High Court, Mr Ntalo Nusulu Husain.

“The petitioner is not entitled to any remedy, however, the respondent is entitled to the cost associated while moving in court,” the ruling further stated.

Through her lawyers of KTA Advocates, Ms Lanyero had challenge d Ms Achora’s victory, citing election irregularities such as bribery, violence and interference of the election by Ms Achora.

Equally, the judge disallowed a medical form that had been presented by Ms Lanyero claiming she had been beaten by an agent of Ms Achora.

Court observed that the medical form had been doctored to June this year and yet the polls happened in January.

Ms Lanyero represented Lamwo in the 10th Parliament. She ran under the NRM ticket while Ms Achora was an Independent, but NRM leaning.

In her petition, Ms Lanyero had accused her opponent of using the NRM party colours yet she was not the party flag bearer. However, court ruled that the two principles had used different symbols on the ballot papers.