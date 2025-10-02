Court upholds EC decision to bar Akena from UPC presidential ticket

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed a petition filed by Mr Jimmy James Michael Akena, the leader of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party, challenging the Electoral Commission's decision to bar him from running for president on the UPC ticket in the 2026 elections.

In a ruling delivered via email on October 1, 2025, Justice Bernard Namanya upheld the EC's decision, citing constitutional breaches and binding court orders that rendered Akena ineligible for nomination.

"It is practically impossible for this court to order the Electoral Commission to nominate Hon. Jimmy James Michael Akena as a UPC presidential candidate for the General Elections 2025/2026 because the nomination exercise is already closed," ruled Justice Namanya.

Justice Namanya further ruled that Akena's attempt to extend his presidency during a virtual delegates' conference on July 26, 2025, was unlawful, having been convened in defiance of an interim court order.

"It is highly doubtful as to whether UPC could legally convene a delegates' conference in contravention of the order prohibiting the convening of the virtual Extra-Ordinary Delegates Conference," he said.

However, the judge granted UPC relief by blocking the Electoral Commission from enforcing its declaration that the party's executive committee had expired, allowing the party to field parliamentary and local council candidates.

The Electoral Commission had disqualified Akena, along with Joseph Ochieno and Dennis Adim Enap, from contesting for the presidential nomination under the UPC ticket, citing their ineligibility to hold a valid UPC party card as required by the party's constitution.

Akena had petitioned the court, seeking a court order to compel the Electoral Commission to include his name on the presidential ballot for the 2026 elections, thereby overturning the Commission's decision to bar him from contesting on the UPC ticket.

The petition stemmed from UPC's internal wrangles, with Akena's leadership term having expired without formal extension by the party organs.



