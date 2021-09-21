Court upholds election of MP Akol

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny More by this Author

Gulu High Court yesterday upheld the election of Mr Anthony Akol as the Member of Parliament of Kilak North in Amuru District.

Mr Christopher Ojera (NRM) had contested the election of Akol (FDC) , on grounds of voter bribery and conniving with the Electoral Commission to overturn his victory.

Mr Ojera had also accused Mr Akol’s wife, Ms Lucky Lakaraber, of influencing the voting processes since she was recruited by the Electoral Commission as the supervisor within Kilak North during the polls.

Mr Ojera had further asked the court presided over by Justice Taddeo Asiimwe to nullify Mr Akol’s victory in the three polling stations of Apaa Primary School, Apaa Health Centre, and Apaa, arguing that the places had been gazetted to be in Adjumani District.

But in his ruling read out by the registrar of the court, Justice Asiimwe observed that the petitioner, Mr Ojera had campaigned in the same three polling areas knowing that they were in Adjumani.

The court also dismissed the allegations raised by Mr Ojera that Mr Akol bribed voters on the polling day and that his wife influenced the elections due to a lack of evidence.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Ojera, who was condemned to legal costs, expressed his dissatisfaction and vowed to appeal it.

During the January 14 polls, Mr Akol won the contest with 6,536 votes while Mr Ojera posted 6,366 votes.