Court upholds election of NRM’s Muwonge as Kayunga LCV chairperson

The Court of Appeal has upheld the election of Andrew Muwonge of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) as the district chairperson of Kayunga, dismissing an appeal by NUP's Harriet Nakwedde.

On July 14, 2022, High Court Judge Alex Mackay Ajiji dismissed Nakwedde’s application that was challenging her opponent’s victory because she filed the petition late.

A panel of three justices, led by Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, ruled that Nakwedde's application was rendered null due to late service, upholding the decision of the lower court. Other justices include; Muzamiru Kibeedi and Christopher Gashirabake.

"Elections have special legislation aimed at expediting the trial of electoral-related matters. That's why the 7-day timeframe under the Local Government Act for service is couched in mandatory terms," the court ruled.

The justices also declined to order costs, stating, "Costs in a petition like this are governed by Section 143 of the Local Government Act and Section 27 of the Civil Procedure Act. Costs are in the discretion of the Court... it would be unreasonable to penalize the Appellant (Nakwedde) for this."