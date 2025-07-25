Court upholds Equity Bank's $10M loan recovery from Simbamanyo Estates

The Commercial Division of the High Court has dismissed a long-running legal challenge by Simbamanyo Estates Limited, ruling that the $10 million post-import loan facility extended to the company by Equity Bank was lawful and enforceable.

In a 67-page judgment delivered on July 25, 2025, Justice Harriet Grace Magala held that the transactions leading to the sale of Simbamanyo’s mortgaged properties—Simbamanyo House and Afrique Suites Hotel, were valid and free of fraud, illegality, or undue influence.

“The court finds that the 1st and 2nd defendants did not conduct financial institution business in Uganda unlawfully. The syndicated loan arrangement was a permissible and commercial necessity,” Justice Magala ruled.

Simbamanyo Estates, formerly owned by the late city architect Peter Kamya, had accused Equity Bank Uganda, Equity Bank Kenya, and Bank One Limited of fraud and illegality in the handling of a series of loans that culminated in the loss of its prime properties.

The dispute stemmed from a $6 million syndicated loan extended in 2012 by Equity Bank Uganda and Equity Bank Kenya, followed by a $10 million bridge loan secured in 2017 from Bank One through a standby letter of credit issued by Equity Bank Kenya.

When Simbamanyo defaulted, Equity Bank Kenya triggered the standby letter, which it settled. This automatically activated the post-import finance loan with Equity Bank Uganda, the court heard.

Simbamanyo contested the arrangement, arguing that Equity Bank Uganda was not the designated lender for the post-import facility and that no utilization request was submitted to activate the loan.

However, the court rejected this claim. “The utilization request under clause 5.1(a) was optional, not mandatory. The facility was self-executing upon default and encashment of the standby letter of credit,” Justice Magala ruled.

The judge further dismissed the argument that the loan arrangement violated the Financial Institutions Act. She clarified that lending by a foreign bank did not constitute conducting banking business in Uganda unless the funds were sourced from public deposits.

“The Financial Institutions Act was never intended to forbid borrowing from foreign entities. Had Parliament intended such a restriction, it would have said so explicitly,” the judge said.

On the syndicated nature of the loans, Justice Magala ruled that they were structured to ensure Equity Bank Uganda did not exceed its credit exposure limits.

“The plaintiff and the 2nd defendant entered into a syndicated loan facility, which was necessary because the 1st defendant would otherwise exceed its credit and exposure limit,” she said.

She also emphasized that the standby letter of credit did not require prior notice to the borrower before being triggered.

“A standby letter is a separate security agreement. Once triggered, the issuing bank is obligated to pay regardless of the borrower’s awareness,” the judge noted.

The court found no evidence to support Simbamanyo’s claims of fraud, undue influence, or misrepresentation in the sale of its properties.

“There was no fraudulent misrepresentation, undue influence, or breach of fiduciary duty proved against the defendants,” the ruling stated.

Simbamanyo’s claim that it was not notified of the payment demand was also dismissed.

“The absence of a written demand did not prejudice the plaintiff, who was aware of the facility timelines and obligations,” Justice Magala ruled.

The court ruled in favour of Equity Bank Uganda, Equity Bank Kenya, and Bank One Limited on all substantive issues, affirming the validity and enforceability of the post-import finance loan.

Costs were awarded to the three defendants.



