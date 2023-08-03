Court upholds jail term for defiler head teacher

The Court of Appeal has upheld the 22-year jail term that the High Court had given a former head teacher for defiling two of his learners.

Geoffrey Byakatonda, 54, a former head teacher at Kaaso Primary School, Kyaato Sub-county in Mubende District, on Tuesday, lost his bid to overturn the 22-year jail term.

This was after the trio justices led by the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera dismissed Byakatonda’s appeal on grounds that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he sexually abused his pupils aged six and seven years.

While upholding the conviction, the justices held that the evidence squarely placed Byakatonda at the crime scene.

“We note that the maximum penalty for the offence of aggravated defilement is death. The appellant was a head teacher who defiled his pupils aged six and seven, respectively, within a short space of time on the same day. He used his position of authority over the two minors that [he] was meant to protect,” the justices held.

They added: “He breached the duty of trust to the children and their parents. The courts have a duty to demonstrate that a head teacher, who conducts himself in this despicable manner, deserves a deterrent sentence. We, therefore, find that the trial judge was not harsh when she handed down the sentences that she did in this case.”

Other justices were Irene Mulyagonja and Eva Luswata.

Byakatonda was, on October 22, 2013, convicted and sentenced to 22 and 20 years in jail by the late justice Elizabeth Ibanda Nahamya, after he was found guilty of aggravated defilement of two minors in 2009.

Being dissatisfied with both his conviction and sentence, Byakatonda appealed before the Court of Appeal, reasoning that the punishment was harsh and manifestly excessive.





Accusations

He also accused the trial judge of allowing the amendment of the indictment after some witnesses testified, saying the judge failed to properly evaluate the evidence, which was unreliable and unbelievable.

Court records showed that on September 16, 2009 while at the school, Byakatonda defiled two of his pupils.

They were children from the same family and lived in the same household with Mr Cosma Byarugaba, 25, the father and guardian of the children.

Prosecution said Byakatonda called each of the girls to his office, separately, and ordered each of them to take off their knickers.

He then proceeded to have sexual intercourse with each of them. Court documents further indicated that the six-year-old was defiled first.

She then narrated her ordeal to her seven-year-old colleague in the presence of a five-year-old boy, who in turn reported what he heard to his mother.