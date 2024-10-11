Court warns State over delayed corruption case against Sembabule judicial officers

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has warned the State sternly over the continuous delays in the corruption case against former Chief Magistrate Sylvia Nvanungi and State Attorney Jackline Bako from Sembabule District.

Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro expressed her frustration during the Friday court session, saying, "I make rulings on this matter at every sitting, and I will not continuously entertain it as if it is the only case before me."

She further emphasised, "This matter is going to make one year, and you are dillydallying after bringing them like chicken thieves, then you are meandering; this is very sad."

The prosecution, led by Stanley Baine, requested an adjournment due to the prosecutor's illness. However, defence lawyer Mark Chirchir opposed the motion, arguing that the state was attempting to introduce new evidence, which was not allowed since the case was fixed for a pre-trial hearing.

"We wish to refer to the last minute of this court on August 28, noting that this court is fixing this matter for pre-trial hearing, and in the event, the prosecution is not ready, this case will be dismissed. The developing event now is that the state is not ready to proceed with the pretrial hearing. This is a perfect case to be dismissed," Mr Chirchir stated.

The prosecution alleges that Bako and Nvanungi solicited bribes from various individuals in exchange for favours, including bail and exclusion from charge sheets.

Bako allegedly solicited Shs2.5 million from Zedekai Karinti in exchange for bail and accepted Shs1,480,000 from Franco Mulangwa for the same favour.

Additionally, Bako and Nvanungi allegedly solicited Shs2.5 million from John Ambasize's relatives in exchange for his release on bail, and Bako accepted Shs7 million from Karintu, a suspect, in exchange for excluding him from the charge sheet.