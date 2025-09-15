Court warns victim after retracting testimony in defilement case

A 15-year-old defilement victim shocked court when she admitted that she had been bribed with Shs500,000 by the accused’s family to lie in her testimony.

The teenager, who appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on September 15, revealed that she and her aunt had been paid by the brother of the accused, David Muwanguzi, to deny that the incident ever happened.

“The brother gave me together with my aunty Shs500,000 so that I would not come to court,” the orphan told court.

She explained that she had been working in Muwanguzi’s shop in Kyebando from May until July 3, 2025, selling water and soda, and staying in the premises. She said she slept in the bedroom while Muwanguzi used the sitting room since his wife had gone to the village.

“On July 4, at 3:00am while I was sleeping, I heard the accused coming and he touched me. He touched my stomach, breasts and abdomen. He wanted to have sex with me but I told him to leave me and he refused. When he refused I decided to run at 3:00am in the night to Kyebando Police Station and recorded a statement. Muwanguzi was arrested and taken to police. The file was later transferred to Kira Police Station where I was examined. I spent three days at police,” she testified.

Her account was challenged when prosecution, led by Mr Allan Muchuguzi, read out Police Form 3 showing that she had sustained a tear in her private parts and bruises. The medical examiner confirmed she had recently had sex, was in pain, and had been placed on PEP and post-exposure treatment.

It was at this point that she confessed: “I confirm that I had sex with the accused on the night of July 3, 2025. However, I told lies to court that I did not have sex with him because his brother, Alex Tindimweba, gave me and my Aunt Judith Shs500,000 to say he did not have sex with me so that he is released.”

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi issued a stern warning against lying in court, reminding the girl that perjury is a criminal offence. He adjourned the case, ordering that the victim be placed in a care home while her guardian, Ms Natuhera, remains on remand until September 17, 2025, when she is due to testify.

Natuhera was arrested from her workplace following a warrant secured by State Attorney Ms Jane Frances Itae after the guardian repeatedly failed to appear in court, allegedly hiding the victim and frustrating the case.

Prosecution alleges that on July 4, 2025, Muwanguzi defiled the girl at Kyebando Kisalosalo in Kampala. The victim reported the matter, underwent medical examination, and her findings were documented on Police Form 3A. Investigators also interviewed the suspect, documented the scene with photographs and a sketch plan, and recorded statements from neighbours.

Since the victim’s parents are deceased, Ms Natuhera had been identified as her guardian, but her conduct, including entering into a compensation arrangement with the accused’s family, has raised concerns.

Rejected plea bargain

The case has been marred by controversy since last month when court threw out a Shs500,000 plea bargain deal between Muwanguzi and the guardian.

During that session, State Attorney Ivan Kyazze presented the arrangement, saying the guardian had consented to receive money in exchange for a lighter sentence.

But Chief Magistrate Kayizzi rejected the deal, declaring: “Where are the parents and the victim? This cannot happen in my court. You defiled the girl, she went to the police and reported the matter. Now you go and sit with the parents to pay Shs500,000? I have rejected your plea bargain.”

He insisted the case must be heard in full, stressing that justice for the victim could not be traded for money.