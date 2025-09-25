Court withdraws charges against tour operator in Dutch medical intern disappearance case

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has formally withdrawn criminal proceedings against Ugandan tour operator Michael Kijjambu, who was on trial in connection with the disappearance of Dutch medical intern Dr. Sophia Koetsier at Murchison Falls National Park in 2015.

On Thursday, Chief State Attorney Joan Keko informed the court that she had received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to discontinue the matter.

"This matter is coming up for further hearing. We have no witnesses in court. We have a new development," Ms Keko said. Adding, "I have instructions from the DPP to have this matter withdrawn. I have a withdrawal form with me dated September 19, 2025, in respect of the accused person in court, Michael Kijjambu, and it is signed by the DPP Justice Jane Frances Abodo. I pray to tender it in."

After receiving the form, Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi ruled that the proceedings against the accused be brought to an end. "In accordance with the withdrawal form dated September 19, 2025, signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions Hon. Justice Jane Frances Abodo, criminal case No. 0522 of 2025 against the accused Michael Kijjambu is hereby withdrawn," the magistrate ruled.

He ordered that Kijjambu's cash bail deposit be refunded and that his passport, which had been retained by the court, be handed back. "The accused is hereby discharged and set free unless held on other lawful charges," he added.

The case, which was instituted after nearly ten years, stemmed from the disappearance of Dr. Koetsier, a 21-year-old Dutch medical student, who was last seen on October 28, 2015, at Paraa inside Murchison Falls National Park while on safari with two companions under the guidance of Kijjambu, then a tour operator with Remikable Adventures. Her disappearance triggered a search operation by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), police, and local communities, but no trace of her was ever found.

The prosecution had accused Kijjambu of operating as an unlicensed tour operator and disregarding warnings to seek medical help for Sophia, who had begun exhibiting erratic behavior during the safari. Over the course of the proceedings, the State presented only two witnesses.

The first, Stephen Nyadru, a tourism officer formerly stationed at Kidepo Valley National Park, testified in June 2025 that he encountered the group shortly before Sophia went missing. He recalled warning Kijjambu not to proceed to Murchison Falls with the intern after she attempted to set grass on fire and tried to leap from a moving vehicle during a game drive.

"I told him to take the girl to Lacor Hospital in Gulu and then return to Kampala," Nyadru said in court. "He agreed and said they would sleep in Gulu. But the next day, we learnt that the girl had gone missing in Murchison Falls."

The second witness, Ms Marije Slijkerman, Sophia's mother, delivered emotional testimony in July 2025. She told the court that Sophia was her only child, describing her as "loving, very beautiful, and intelligent."

"I feel amputated without Sophia. We have not celebrated her birthday for nine years," she said tearfully while displaying family photographs of her daughter.

Ms Slijkerman recounted receiving phone calls on the night of her daughter's disappearance and later finding torn fabric and shoes belonging to Sophia at the site. She faulted Kijjambu for ignoring repeated warnings to seek medical care, adding, "He knew she was unwell and ignored all warnings."

Despite these testimonies, the case failed to progress further. On Thursday, the DPP's decision to withdraw the charges brought closure to the proceedings against Kijjambu, though Sophia's fate remains unresolved.