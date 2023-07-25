Courts accept letters from ‘out of office’ LCs

Many courts across the country continue to accept letters written by former village leaders as proof of residence in bail applications even when the said individuals no longer hold that public office.

A countrywide survey by Daily Monitor over the past week revealed that some of the 81,000 former officials are issuing documents without the necessary lawful authority after the July 10 expiry of their five-year mandate as provided for in Article 181 of the Constitution.

Two weeks ago, this expiry of tenure threw the country into a constitutional conundrum with legal experts and several MPs warning that any attempt by former local councils I and II to continue carrying out administrative and quasi-judicial functions would be illegal.

They also criticised the government for its apparent refusal to release Shs59 billion that was budgeted for by the Electoral Commission to organise elections in the more than 80,000 electoral areas.

On Thursday last week, a visibly exasperated Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among suspended parliamentary sittings shortly after Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka had attempted to suggest that the former officials can still carry on.

“I am not going to continue on something that is an illegality. I will not!” she snapped, before insisting that the “government must advise the country on the way forward. We need a position of government, not to continue speculating”.

The speaker’s decision followed Mr Kiwanuka’s assertion that “government would like to assure the public that the apparent void created by the absence of these administrative units is being handled.”

“As we pursue and wait for the necessary Cabinet and parliamentary approvals, the immediate recently elected leadership of the administrative units should continue rendering the necessary services to the people in observance of the spirit and principle of the Constitution that there should never be a vacuum in leadership.”

MPs views

This attempt by the Attorney General, citing Sections 45 and 175 of the Local Governments Act was roundly rejected by legislators. Some MPs pointed out that under the law, any variation of the mandate is only possible during a state of war or another national emergency, and with final authorisation by Parliament.

Shadow Attorney General Wilfred Niwagaba, who is also the Ndorwa East MP, said while local councils at the village and parish level are administrative units, they have quasi-judicial functions clearly laid out in the Local Council Courts Act, 2006 – which functions cannot be fulfilled by individuals who are no longer in office.

“The expiry of term of those administrative units implies that the quasi-judicial function of those units cannot be dispensed with when their term has expired and there is no way you can apply to extend an already expired term,” Mr Niwagaba advised.

It would appear that the government’s foot-dragging over the matter is abetting what MPs described as ongoing violations of both the Constitution and local government law countrywide.

A snap survey at various courts last Friday, revealed that some judicial officers are freely accepting letters from former village chairpersons well knowing that this probably contravenes the law.

In Masaka, Chief Magistrate Aloysius Natwijuka Baryeza said court is still using LC letters as one of the conditions for bail.

“We are aware that the term of village leaders expired, but sureties with LC introduction letters are attended to in case they don’t have national IDs as government comes out with a clear position on the matter,” he said at the weekend

Also in Masaka, Mr Muhammad Mustafa Ssempala, formerly the chairperson of Gayaza Village, said they continue to operate as before.

“Since our term expired we are willing to consult with the division authorities on how we can proceed, but considering what the minister for Local Government has been saying of late, we are still legally holding office,’’ he said.

But Mr Derick Byamugisha, the Kabale Chief Magistrate, said they are asking for national IDs from people standing surety for suspects.

“Any person that intends to stand surety for a suspect in court in this area must present their national identity cards given the fact that offices of the LC1 chairpersons have expired. Those recommendation letters from the [former] LC1 chairpersons, though their offices expired, are an added advantage because they confirm that the person is a true resident of a certain area,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Court dilemma

He also said that they will soon demand that the former chairpersons be physically present in court to identify potential sureties because national identity card holders may not necessarily be residents in areas as indicated on their cards.

Not far away in Kanungu, which like Kabale is in far-western Uganda, Grade One Magistrate Athanathious Mukobi said he first advised sureties to get introductory letters from their parish chiefs, but this proved hard because many chiefs do not reside at their workplaces.

“For now, we are using the LC1 letters until we get further guidance,” Mr Mukobi said.

A former official referred to the key roles local councils play to justify their continued, albeit unlawful, activities.

Mr Jafal Kigutia, who was the chairperson at Base Camp Lower in Bulembia Division, said: “Even though our term officially ended, we are committed to continuing serving the community. We can only leave when there is new leadership in office, let government allocate a supplementary budget…”.

In Kasese, Mr Alozio Ndaleghana of Kinywankoko II Cell and Mr Happy Saimon of Kasithu Cell in Kinywankoko Ward, Kisinga Town Council, said they are still signing land agreements and stamping documents until advised otherwise.

While Ms Zuluika Nanteza, the deputy registrar at Mbarara High Court, said: “… they are doing administrative work. We are still waiting for our Chief Justice to direct us on the next move, but we are still working with them.”

However, the chief magistrate here, Mr Andrew Kabomba, said they are accepting national IDs, passports, or driving permits too.

“We do not have authority to stand here and say that we can no longer recognise LC introduction letters. That is dangerous, it is the job of the central government,” he said.

Mr Freddie Awacnedi, the chief magistrate for Yumbe and Koboko, said the letters written by these now-private citizens remain valid. Mr Awacnedi, however, did not say under which law he was making his claim about the validity of letters.

“The village leadership is still as it has been until somebody takes the matter to the court and it will be the court to decide whether their continued occupancy of office is illegal or not,” he said.

Other private citizens have observed firsthand as court officials receive the letters.

Mr John Edema, who attended a recent court session in Arua told Daily Monitor that: “During a court session, I witnessed a magistrate receiving the LC letters without any problem...”

Similarly, Mr Richard Nyuma, a cattle dealer from Edua in Moyo Town, said his “animal movement permit was stamped by our village chairman. Life will become difficult when the government confirms the [expiry] until a new election is conducted. For now, there is normal service”.

But in some jurisdictions, court officials appear to be deferring to the legal provisions and exercising caution.

Mr Michael Emasu, a state prosecutor in Soroti, said since LCI letters are now in doubt, they are sticking with national IDs for verification as they await direction from the Judiciary.

That cautionary approach is, however, an exception. Some former concillors such as Mr Job Isaac Ochodio from K Cell, Senior Quarters in Soroti West Division, seem blissfully unaware of what the law stipulates. The gentleman thinks he is still in office.

“Last week, we even participated in the universal mosquito net distribution exercise… we cannot just abandon work just because the term of office expired,” he said.

Right outside Kampala capital city in neighbouring Wakiso District, Mr Christopher Atinwe, who used to chair Nansana East 1B, said: “We are still issuing stamps and giving out introduction letters to residents who want to get loans, seeking bail and any other kind of letters. We cannot leave our people to suffer yet we are still around”.

Only 80 kilometres away in Jinja City, a former chairman for Gabula village, Mr Badru Nabugo, said he was very busy dishing out letters for bailing suspects in court and opening of bank accounts.

“The only people I am not helping now are those requesting for letters for land transaction,” he said.

His counterpart across the River Nile in Njeru Municipality’s Bukaya West Village, Mr Jimmy Okee, was also happily helping people who want introduction letters for job applications.

Kalangala Island

Ultimately, the dilemma countrywide was underlined in the Lake Victoria island areas of Kalangala where Mr Jacob Ssenyama spoke from his Kizzi village, observing almost mischievously that “no one has instructed them to stop working”.

His colleague in Kaazi Malangala, Mr Frank Lukyamuzi, said while they will leave if so directed by the authorities, they cannot “just leave when there are no new leaders to hand over to.”

For now, the government is adamant it cannot pay for the elections as stipulated in the Constitution. Mr Henry Musasizi, the junior minister for General Duties at the Finance ministry, said there is no money, and that they would not be seeking a supplementary budget approval from Parliament since elections do not qualify for such funding.

However, if money was found, the Electoral Commission could organise elections within two to three months, commission spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya said.