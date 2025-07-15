Courts begin one-month vacation

The Judiciary has announced the commencement of the annual one-month court vacation for the High Court and Magistrate’s courts across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr James Ereemye, Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary, confirmed that the court vacation began today, July 15, and will run until August 15.

During this period, civil cases will not be heard. However, criminal cases will proceed as usual.

“The annual court vacation started today (Tuesday). During this time, judicial officers use the break to write rulings and judgments. As you know, when judgments pile up, this period helps in clearing them,” Mr Ereemye explained.

He clarified that urgent civil matters, such as land eviction cases can still be heard if a certificate of urgency is obtained.

“We urge the public to take note of this. If a civil matter is urgent, one can apply for a certificate of urgency. If the urgency is justified, the case will be heard even during the vacation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary also announced that the court vacation for the appellate courts—namely the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court—will begin on August 1 and end on August 31.

The court vacation is mandatory and is provided for under the Judicature (Court Vacation) Rules, S.I. 13-20. It marks the period between the end of one court term and the beginning of another, primarily affecting civil proceedings.

In Uganda, courts observe two official vacations each year as part of the judicial calendar: a civil vacation from July to August and a general vacation from December to January.

Historically, the court vacation was introduced during the colonial era to allow British judges time to travel back to the United Kingdom and reunite with their families.





