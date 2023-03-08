Cousins flogged during incest cleansing ritual

Two cousins, belonging to Inomu Ikomion clan based in Kumi District, involved in incest at the weekend flogged in a cleansing ritual aimed at shielding them from generational curses.

The duo, identified as Mr Sam Odaka 47, and Ms Joyce Aaca 44, are residents of Oogoria village in Kumi Sub-county.

They were arrested in an overnight raid last Saturday at Ms Aaca’s home following a two-week surveillance after it emerged that the two cousins were involved in a sexual affair. Their clan forbids sex among relatives.

On Saturday, Mr Odaka and Ms Aaca were apprehended during an act of sexual intercourse at 2am by the selected clan enforcers.

The clan heads thereafter staged a cleansing ceremony, where the two cousins received several strokes of the cane, then they paid a fine of a goat for the enforcers to have a feast to wash away the shame they underwent on seeing the nakedness of their relatives at the time of their arrest.

The duo were then forced into grass kiln, which was set ablaze .

They were allowed to flee the kiln accompanied by clan enforcers who administered beatings.

According to Mr John Charles Omongole, the chairperson for Inomu Ikomion clan, the cleansing rites for people who commit incest involves setting up a grass kiln to accommodate the offenders.

“When the fire engulfs the entire kiln, the offenders are expected to run to different directions, and during that moment, the clan soldiers will follow them up with a couple of lashes,” he explained.

Clan enforcers subject the incest offenders to multiple lashes during the cleansing ceremony on March 5, 2023 . PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

Mr Omongole said that by coincidence if the two emerge from the kiln and run towards the same direction, that implies that the duo have not repented, and are susceptible to repeating the crime, so another kiln will be set.

Mr Omongole said the act of torching the kiln helps burn the curses, adding that the ashes that remain after the cleansing ritual are poured in the nearest stream.

He said their findings indicate that the duo started their affair last year when they were in Serere District.

Mr Omongole said that children who are born after acts of incest since time immemorial are considered outcasts and a cause of clan curses, “As members of the Inomu Ikomion clan, we didn’t want to have such an outcome, and we had to intervene,” he said.

Mr James Apunyo, the area LC1 chairperson for Oogoria Village, said clans should be more vigilant on the youth and annual clan meetings should be enforced for distant relatives to have reunions and get to know their family lineage.

He added: “I even propose that bigger fines of a bull, not a goat should be paid by those involved in incest as a deterrence.”