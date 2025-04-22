Covering Papal visit to Uganda still remains my best journalism experience

Growing up in a Catholic family nurtured me to believe that meeting the Pope was synonymous with the ‘impossible’, and indeed that belief remains a fact because even those who do surely attest to the fact that it is special. Prior to the papal visit in 2015, journalists had to seek accreditation at the Uganda Media Centre, and it was not “a business as usual” issue.

From registration, verification, to picking up accreditations, it was a real hustle, and many journalists were left out. November 26, 2015, was a restless night for me as I spent it thinking of how I would position myself to take the most historic and memorable photos of Pope Francis’s maiden trip to Africa.

Clad in a checked shirt and Jean trousers with leisure boots, I was among the journalists to enter the media bus that was stationed at Uganda Media Centre.

At the airport

Like never before, the level of alertness among security personnel was unprecedented. It took us half an hour to get checked so we could access the airport, including the airport apron. Thanks to our positions as journalists, security quickly processed our entry so we could relay the Pontiff’s arrival to the rest of Ugandans.

The Papal aircraft, which had inscriptions, Alitalia, was scheduled to land at the then newly renovated Entebbe old airport, and that is where we all gathered to wait. Upon entering the airport, Ugandan security announced that they were not allowing the use of mobile phones and other electronic equipment, with the sole exception of cameras.

Panic ensued as broadcast journalists who had planned to stream live were left with no choice. Moments later, the Uganda Media Centre staff sought redress from top security officials, who later ordered that all reporters submit their gadgets for security screening.

Once certified by security, another order was issued stopping anyone from taking photos until the Pope’s plane touched down in Entebbe. The order was wrecked by then Daily Monitor’s photojournalist, Rachel Mabala, who started photographing people who were waiting for the Pope, and all journalists followed.

After more than two to three hours of waiting, hunger pangs started biting. This was due to the fact that the old airport has no restaurant because it is used only by the President when flying in or out of the country.

Chaos broke when power went off at the airport, sparking panic among television crews that had planned for a live broadcast. Fortunately, technicians swung into action and managed to bring the situation back to normal.

The sight of Kenya Airways landing at the old airport caused some excitement as some people thought the Pope, perhaps, had decided to take an easy ride from Kenya to Uganda. Alas, it turned out that it was the President of South Sudan, Mr Salva Kiir.

At around 3:30pm, three men in black suits, armed with walkie-talkies, emerged from the airport lounge and started briefing officials and security personnel. It turned out that these were part of the Swiss Guard who are entrusted with the Pope’s security. This was the biggest indicator that the Pope was soon touching down. This, was further confirmed by the arrival of President Yoweri Museveni with his wife and a few ministers who lined up to receive the Pope.

Pope Francis (in white) receives flowers on his arrival at Entebbe airport last week. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA

Pope Francis arrives

A special choir that had been assembled for the occasion bbroke into song and played special instruments befitting of the occasion. This did not stop security from engaging in a scuffle with a few journalists who were closing in to get vantage points. Eventually, Alitalia descended slowly from the East before touching the tarmac amid great ecstasy and celebration.

Finally, the door of Alitalia swung open, giving way to a team of 40 journalists. The Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Michael Augustine Blume, stepped out to open for the Pope. Dressed in cream vestment, black shoes and black trousers, Pope Francis was treated to a 25-gun salute.

I touched him

Amid tight security, Pope Francis proceeded to the Airport VIP lounge only to be asked by the President to greet the dancers who eagerly chanted his name.

Despite the confusion, many others and I got a rare opportunity to touch his vestment. It is a spectacular blessing in the Catholic faith that I could not let pass.

It is safe to say that many of us in the media fraternity were overwhelmed with joy and excitement that we got carried away by the desire to get the Pope’s blessings. Indeed, as he boarded his little black Kia car, we followed him to get blessings. Fortunately, his driver slowed down a bit so he could wave at us.

The first mass

At Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine, the Pope continued to touch the hearts of many when he proclaimed, “Mukama Abawe Omukisa”– meaning God bless you. This expression was received with applause and resonated with the audience.

The shrine is a significant site for the Uganda Martyrs, including St Andrew Kaggwa and St Dennis Ssebugwawo, who were killed by King Mwanga II in 1886 and canonised by Pope Paul VI in 1964.