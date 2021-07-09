Covid-19: 20.8 million not vaccinated

Although government had placed an order of 18 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, this hit a snag after India suspended exportation of vaccines following a surge in Covid-19 cases in their country

At least 1 million people of the targeted 21.9 million have received the Covid-19 jab leaving out 20.8 million people, according to data by Ministry of Health.

As of July 6, a total of 158,733 people had received both the first and second dose while 868,303 had received the first dose.

Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the State Minister for Finance, while reading the 2021/2022 Budget on June 10, said: “The initial target is to vaccinate at least 6 million most vulnerable persons comprised of teachers, health workers, the elderly and persons with chronic ailments. Shs560b has been provided for the procurement of vaccines.”

Issue of vaccines

Uganda’s attempt to inoculate 21.9 million of its citizens against the pandemic, which has now killed more than 2,000 people countrywide, has staggered given the global shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Members of Parliament grilled Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng over when vaccines procured by government will arrive in the country.

In response Dr Aceng said: “I don’t know when, I have said I don’t know. I don’t know whether you want me to say it in my language or English.”

Although government had placed an order of 18 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, this hit a snag after India suspended exportation of vaccines following a surge in Covid-19 cases in their country.

According to Ministry of Health, a total of 585,600 doses of vaccines are expected this month. Of these 285,600 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca are expected under dose-sharing arrangement through Covax facility and a donation of 300,000 doses of Sinovac by the Chinese government.

Also government is excepting 688,800 doses of AstraZeneca next month from Covax facility.

Government has also concluded a deal to procure two million Covid-19 vaccines from American pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson, through the African Union and legal requirement of procurement of 9 million doses through Covax have been concluded.

In May government transferred $11m (Shs38.7b) to United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for procurement of vaccines through COVAX under the cost sharing arrangement, however the entity is still seeking a supplier.