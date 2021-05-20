Covid-19 cases increase by 30 per cent

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

At Kisenyi Health Centre IV in Kampala, social distancing is considered a luxury.

A bench that seats two patients in the social distancing context of two metres apart, had up to six patients as they waited for a doctor.

“Social distancing is important, but here, many people want to see the doctor [so, you cannot observe it]. But I am wearing a facemask, which makes the risk of Covid-19 infection low,” Mr Robert Nabongo, a patient at the facility’s youth clinic, said on May 7.

When Daily Monitor approached the management over the laxity, it referred us to Kampala Capital City Authority.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director of Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health, yesterday said violation of Covid-19 prevention rules is driving up infections, adding that the health system risks being overwhelmed.

Government statistics indicate a 30 per cent increase in reported cases of infections in the last 16 days, which stretched from May1 to 16 compared to the previous 16 days (April 15-30).

Up to 957 cases were detected from May 1-16 compared to 663 cases which were reported from April 15-30.

Overall cases

The number of Covid-19 samples tested in the two periods were 41,765 and 41,646, respectively.

The government last month said it detected India variants of the coronavirus, which are more transmissible and are associated with severe infection.

Experts say this variant, along with four others, are driving infections in societies as complacency in observing Covid-19 increases.

Prof Francis Omaswa, who heads the community prevention arm of national Covid-19 taskforce, appealed to Ugandans and government to stop being complacent.

“The outbreak can flare up like it happened in India such that by the time we are waking up to start behaving properly, it will be too late,” Prof Omaswa said.

He added: “The school leaders should make sure learners adhere to measures. If you look at government offices and hospitals, you will find that adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) is very poor. Your life is in your own hands. If you don’t take care, it is not the government that will suffer. Take individual responsibility.”

Dr Omaswa asked the government to increase enforcement of SOPs and revive village Covid-19 taskforces.

“The last time community taskforces received money was in May 2020. But four districts have received money this year to make the taskforces active,” Prof Omaswa said.

He said Amuru, Busia, Mukono, and Ngora are among the districts that received money to revive the taskforces.

Statistics also indicate that admissions have more than doubled in the last 16 days.

The admissions for moderate to severe cases of Covid-19 were around 28-33 patients between April 15 and 30.

However, from May 1 to 16, admissions tripled, rising to as high as 94 on May 14 before declining to 83 on May 16.

Dr Olaro said of the 83 Covid-19 patients admitted, 71 are in public health facilities.

He said nine were critical cases in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 were moderate to severe cases, and 29 were asymptomatic and mild cases.

Of the 12 patients in private facilities, one was in critical condition and the other 11 were moderate to severe cases.

The director didn’t give a breakdown of the exact hospitals the patients were admitted at.

But the deputy director of Mulago hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, said they have 21 Covid-19 patients in critical condition.

“We have nine patients in the ICU and others are on mechanical ventilation for life support. We also have 12 patients in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). We are only admitting severe to critical cases at Mulago hospital,” she said.

Dr Byanyima said the hospital has 27 ICU beds.

There are 26 patients in Entebbe Grade B Hospital, according to a health worker, while Mbale Regional Referral Hospital said it has four patients.

We could not determine where other patients have been admitted to by press time.

Dr Nathan Onyaci, the director of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, said they are not admitting Covid-19 patients due to lack of ICU beds.

He said patients under home-based care, whose condition worsens in the greater Masaka area, are referred to Entebbe hospital for management.

“In Masaka District, there are 46 patients who are undergoing home-based care. Last time, we referred one of them to Entebbe Grade B Hospital for care,” he said.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said although they are enforcing SOPs, there is need for increased sensitisation about the importance of adhering to the measures.

“People should know that the Covid-19 threat is there and all stakeholders should come on board to sensitise people. We are doing strategic enforcement, especially in hotspots and transporters who are not following the loading capacity,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “We have taken more than 4,000 people to court over violation of SOPs but you still see many people violating the measures. We impounded more than 1,200 boda bodas but they paid the fine, which ranged from Shs40,000 to Shs100,000 and they just continued violating the measures.”

