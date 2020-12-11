Covid-19 : Govt directs on signing condolence books at funerals

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to stop signing condolence and visitors’ books during funerals and other social events to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a press release yesterday, the ministry said available scientific information indicates that the coronavirus on surfaces such as paper lasts up to five days.

“The Ministry of Health strongly advises all bereaved families and funeral service companies to stop giving condolence books at homes or other places of mourning for mourners to sign in,” the press release reads in part.

The warning comes at a time when the country is registering high numbers of the coronavirus infections. The ministry yesterday reported 671 new cases.

In the last three days, the ministry has reported 2,530 cases of Covid-19, pushing cumulative total to 25,730.

The ministry yesterday reported 1 more Covid-19 death, pushing the total to 220.

The health experts are blaming the surge largely on public laxity in observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Advertisement

Hospitals that are designated to manage Covid-19 patients are facing a crisis of oxygen supply for patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). This was worsened by the rising cases among health workers, which is causing fear among the personnel and increasing workload as affected colleagues go into isolation.

Medics get Infected

More than 1,200 health workers have so far been infected with the coronavirus and at least 10 have died of the disease, according to information from the Ministry of Health.

The infections have been blamed on inadequate supply of personal protective equipment.

The ministry, however, said most health workers contracted the infections from communities.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director of clinical health services (curative) at the Ministry of Health, said the ministry is expanding facilities to manage the rising cases.

He, however, said the biggest focus should be on how to suppress the infections by observing Covid-19 preventive measures such as hand-washing, wearing of facemasks and social distancing.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com