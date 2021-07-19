Covid-19: Govt gets special trucks for vaccine delivery

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Government on Sunday said two refrigerated trucks with large cold chambers to facilitate safe delivery of vaccines by National Medical Stores (NMS) have arrived in the country.

The Ministry of Health said a total of 5 refrigerated trucks were procured with funding from Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) and that the other three are yet to arrive.

However, government has not yet revealed the amount of money spent to procure the trucks.

Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona told Daily Monitor that the trucks will be important in addressing capacity gaps in vaccine delivery in the country.

“There have been trucks that were delivering vaccines but with these refrigerated trucks, there is an increased capacity. The trucks will be used for delivering all types of vaccines,” he said.

Uganda is expecting to receive more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines through donations.

The vaccines that include Pfizer which should be kept at ultra-low temperatures to remain effective are expected by end of this month or early next month.

In July, government is also expecting to receive 286,080 doses of AstraZeneca from the Norwegian government through the global –Covax vaccine sharing initiative. Additionally, 300,000 vaccines of Sinovac from China and 647,010 Pfizer vaccines from the US are expected.

The country started Covid-19 vaccination on March 10 after receiving 964,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX and the Indian government. In June, it received another 175,200 doses of the same type of vaccine from the French government through Covax.

Latest statistics from the health ministry show that about 1,085,382 people are now vaccinated with up to 879,672 people that have received their first shot while 205,710 have been fully vaccinated.

The government plans to vaccinate at least 21.9 million Ugandans to shield the country from the extreme health and economic impacts of Covid-19.

The Ministry also said ‘‘it is okay for those who received the first shot of AstraZeneca to get Pfizer as the second shot. This follows evidence that there is improved protection.’’

Mr Ainebyoona also said: “…eleven boat ambulances to support access of medical services on water bodies across the country are also in transit. These were acquired by Ministry of Health with funding from Gavi.”

