Covid-19: Govt reopens 76 arcades
Monday August 09 2021
The government has cleared at least 76 city arcades to reopen while 70 arcades will remain closed until they meet the standard operating procedures (SOPs).
The revelation is contained in a press statement, which was issued by Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda on August 7.
The minister noted that of the 178 arcades, only 16 have so far been inspected of which 76 arcades have been recommended for reopening while 70 arcades have not yet met the requirements for reopening.
She also stated that the inspection teams on Saturday closed Gazaland and corner arcades for denying access to the teams.
“We have noted that some arcades have reopened without fulfilling compliance requirements set out. We are continuing with the enforcement exercise and shall not hesitate to prosecute anyone violating the SOPs,” Ms abanda wrote.
Some of the requirements for reopening include presence of compliance officers at all entrances of arcades, free corridors and access ways, observance of proper hygiene and sanitation, adequate lighting and ventilation.
The arcades include:
1. Annet Plaza
2. Aponye Building
3. Apple Towers
4. Arua Park Mall
4. Arua Park Plaza
6. Atalanta Textile
7. Bhatia Tower
8. Bulamu Bwebugaga
9. Bypass arcade,
10. Chains of liberty Tower
11. Cham Tours
12. Cornerstone Plaza
13. Detail Plaza
14. Discount Mall
15. Discovery Plaza
16. E Tower
17. Eagle Plaza
18. Hectrical Plaza
19. Em Plaza
20. Equotorial Shoping (Old)
21. Equotorial Shoping mall (new)
22. Gagawala
23. Gods Plan
24. Grand Plaza
25. Ham shoping Arcade
26. Ham tours
27. Hanifa Plaza
28. Hanifa Towers
29. Hard Ware Plaza
30. Hardware City
31.Hardware Plaza
32. J BK mall
33. Jenna Plaza
34. Jumbo Arcade
35. Justin Plaza
36. Kampala Plaza
37. Karobwa Towers
38. Kati Kati
39. King forward
40. kisakyamatiya
41. Kiseka Site
42. Kiseka traders Arcade
43. Kizito Towers
44. Kooki Tower
45. Mabirizi Complex
46. Magoba Shoping Arcade
47. Market Plaza
48. Mega Plaza
49. Modern Complex
50. Mt Zion Arcade
51. Mukwano Arcade
52. Musinge House
53. Mutasa Kafero Plaza
54. Nagatule Plaza
55. Nakasule Shoping Centre
56. Nalubega Plaza
57. Namanda Plaza
58. Numak House
59. Park View
60. Plot 794
61. Reco House
62. Royal Plaza
63. Sasa Arcade
64. Sekaziga House
65. Senna Arcade
66. Shamba complex
67. Spare World
68. Star Shoppers
69. The Prisma
70. Trinity Tower
71. Trinity Plaza
72. Unia House:
73. Victoria Plaza
74. Yunia
75. Zaidi Complex
76. Zibula Atude