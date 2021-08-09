Covid-19: Govt reopens 76 arcades

The government has cleared at least 76 city arcades to reopen while 70 arcades will remain closed until they meet the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The revelation is contained in a press statement, which was issued by Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda on August 7.

The minister noted that of the 178 arcades, only 16 have so far been inspected of which 76 arcades have been recommended for reopening while 70 arcades have not yet met the requirements for reopening.

She also stated that the inspection teams on Saturday closed Gazaland and corner arcades for denying access to the teams.

“We have noted that some arcades have reopened without fulfilling compliance requirements set out. We are continuing with the enforcement exercise and shall not hesitate to prosecute anyone violating the SOPs,” Ms abanda wrote.

Some of the requirements for reopening include presence of compliance officers at all entrances of arcades, free corridors and access ways, observance of proper hygiene and sanitation, adequate lighting and ventilation.

Advertisement

The arcades include:

1. Annet Plaza

2. Aponye Building

3. Apple Towers

4. Arua Park Mall

4. Arua Park Plaza

6. Atalanta Textile

7. Bhatia Tower

8. Bulamu Bwebugaga

9. Bypass arcade,

10. Chains of liberty Tower

11. Cham Tours

12. Cornerstone Plaza

13. Detail Plaza

14. Discount Mall

15. Discovery Plaza

16. E Tower

17. Eagle Plaza

18. Hectrical Plaza

19. Em Plaza

20. Equotorial Shoping (Old)

21. Equotorial Shoping mall (new)

22. Gagawala

23. Gods Plan

24. Grand Plaza

25. Ham shoping Arcade

26. Ham tours

27. Hanifa Plaza

28. Hanifa Towers

29. Hard Ware Plaza

30. Hardware City

31.Hardware Plaza

32. J BK mall

33. Jenna Plaza

34. Jumbo Arcade

35. Justin Plaza

36. Kampala Plaza

37. Karobwa Towers

38. Kati Kati

39. King forward

40. kisakyamatiya

41. Kiseka Site

42. Kiseka traders Arcade

43. Kizito Towers

44. Kooki Tower

45. Mabirizi Complex

46. Magoba Shoping Arcade

47. Market Plaza

48. Mega Plaza

49. Modern Complex

50. Mt Zion Arcade

51. Mukwano Arcade

52. Musinge House

53. Mutasa Kafero Plaza

54. Nagatule Plaza

55. Nakasule Shoping Centre

56. Nalubega Plaza

57. Namanda Plaza

58. Numak House

59. Park View

60. Plot 794

61. Reco House

62. Royal Plaza

63. Sasa Arcade

64. Sekaziga House

65. Senna Arcade

66. Shamba complex

67. Spare World

68. Star Shoppers

69. The Prisma

70. Trinity Tower

71. Trinity Plaza

72. Unia House:

73. Victoria Plaza

74. Yunia

75. Zaidi Complex

76. Zibula Atude