Covid-19: Govt rolls out door-to-door vaccination campaign

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, speaks during the launch of accelerated Covid 19 vaccination in Mpigi Town on February 5, 2020. PHOTO | BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

What you need to know:

  • Launching the campaign in Mpigi Town on Saturday, Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary Ministry of Health, said health workers are going to work closely with the members of the village health teams (VHTs) to reach out to all unvaccinated residents including the elderly who failed to access vaccination centres.

The Ministry of Health has launched a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination exercise in a renewed campaign to curb Covid-19 hospitalisation and deaths.

