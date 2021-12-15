Covid-19: Health ministry to vaccinate 1.6m people in Ankole

A health worker vaccinates a man as ministry of health officials watch on in Ankole Region on December 14. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Ankole region has lost 226 people to Covid-19 since March, 2020, when the pandemic was reported in the country.

The Ministry of Health has launched a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Ankole sub-region, with a target of vaccinating 1.6 million people.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.