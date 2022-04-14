Covid-19: Health workers fight for pay and tenure

Once on the frontline of Uganda’s Covid-19, health workers on contract have accused government of outright hostility and neglect over their future and remuneration even as the country is seemingly turning the tide on the Covid-19 virus.

Through documents and interviews by this publication, a picture emerges of two sides at cross-purposes with the affected health workers pointing accusing fingers at the Ministry of Health, the Health Service Commission and Ministry of Public Service which they say are yet to respond to their queries of “violation of the presidential directive of absorbing all former Covid-19 staff into the Public Service”.

Last year, a countrywide exercise to validate all Covid-19 staff for absorption into Public Service, was conducted as per the schedules contained in a November 10, 2021 letter.

The onsite validation exercise was conducted at regional and national referral hospitals including Jinja, Fort Portal, Hoima, Mbale, Mubende, Lira, Entebbe, Mulago, Kiruddu, Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital, Kawempe, China Uganda Friendship Hospital, Kabale, Soroti, Moroto, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, and Gulu.

In a March 18 letter, however, the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, decided to terminate contracts of the staff which were due to end in June. The workers, who object their “premature” termination, say they expected to be absorbed in service by the Health Service Commission and the Public Service Ministry in June when their contracts would have ended.

The affected workers petitioned President Museveni in a March 30 letter seen by Daily Monitor.

“We thus request for your expeditious counter response so that responsible authorities do pay salary and risk allowance arrears of these scientists, revoke termination of contract directive by Dr Diana Atwine and absorb these scientists in Public Service…” the letter reads in part.

It is not clear whether President Museveni has read their letter.

In an interview, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said they were constrained by funding to absorb the group in service.

“We are going to absorb them provided that funds are made available,” he said.

Information available to this publucation shows the Health ministry has made partial payments on the salary arrears of the affected group. Some of the staff are owed two months in salaries while some are yet to receive any payment in the salary arrears.

None of the affected workers has been paid their risk allowance for six months. Their National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions have also not been remitted to the fund.

The affected “Covid-19 staff” are demanding to be absorbed into the public service, their salary arrears cleared plus their risk allowance arrears and NSSF paid.

“How many have not been paid? Where is the evidence?” Mr Ainebyoona asked when presented with the issues of the affected health workers. “For allowances, we wrote to finance for funds but salaries have been paid,” he added.

The staff are supposed to receive a daily allowance of Shs80,000 per day which was cut down from Shs150,000. The Shs80,000, however, is taxed by 30 percent. They receive Shs56,000. All the health workers are owed allowances for at least six months.

Daily Monitor has seen an April 6 hand written letter received by both authorities at Mulago and the Health ministry in which the affected workers challenge their non-payment.t