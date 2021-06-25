Covid-19: How money is spreading infections

The American Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: “On porous surfaces, viable/infectious coronavirus can be detected within minutes to hours, on non-porous surfaces, viable/infectious virus can be detected for days to weeks.”

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

As coronavirus infections spike across the country, experts have warned that money, both coins and bills, is fuelling the spread of the deadly virus.

Dr Henry Kajumbula, the head of infection control in the government scientific advisory committee, told Daily Monitor yesterday that there is clear evidence that money can spread the virus but that this can be prevented through observing simple measures.

Dr Kajumbula said although coronavirus takes a shorter time on porous surfaces such as money, the risk of catching the infection is still high.

“To lower the risk of infection, you should decontaminate your hands (sanitise) after touching money,” he said. Every trader should endeavour to have sanitiser to achieve this, he said.

The American Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: “On porous surfaces, viable/infectious coronavirus can be detected within minutes to hours, on non-porous surfaces, viable/infectious virus can be detected for days to weeks.”

The CDC explained that relatively faster inactivation of coronavirus on “porous compared with non-porous surfaces might be attributable to capillary action within pores and faster aerosol droplet evaporation.”

Advertisement

Businesses are also encouraging contactless card payments or use of mobile money where possible to minimise touching money.

But Dr Kajumbula said traders, who cannot rely on cashless transactions, have more ways to remain safe but make money.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. If you have to do it, then make sure you have sanitised your hands,” he said.

This reporter has also witnessed increasing number of traders in Kampala who sanitise money after receiving it from customers.

Issue: Cases

The government on Wednesday said it confirmed 859 new cases of Covid-19 infections after testing 7,196 samples.

A total of 38 new deaths were also reported on the same day, pushing the cumulative total of infections to 74,260 and deaths to 752.