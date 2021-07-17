Covid-19: Kalangala gets Shs170m medical supplies

By Sylvester Ssemugenyi More by this Author

The Rotary Club of Ssese Islands with its sister Rotary Club of Kampala have donated an assortment of medical supplies worth Shs170m to Kalangala Health Centre IV.

The donation includes: High Dependency treatment kit, personal protective gears, sanitisers, 86 trays of eggs for health workers’ nutrition and Covid-19 supportive treatment medicines.

The High dependency treatment kit donated came with a movable artificial ventilator, digital injector, a pulse and oxygen system to provide convenient treatment, even for referrals.

While handing over the equipment to staff at Kalangala health Centre IV on Friday, the Rotary Club Ssese Islands president elect, Mr Ibrahim Ssenyonga said the donation is going to boost Covid-19 treatment interventions in the area.

“The donated equipment is going to support our intermediate Intensive Care Unit (ICU) here to reduce on the referral risks,” Mr Ssenyonga said.

Dr Michael Suuna, the officer in charge of Kalangala Health Centre IV commended Rotarians for the support saying the donation will able them to handle some critical Covid-19 cases which they have been referring to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital .

“At least now we can first handle patients in the High

Dependency room we have before a referral is recommended,” Dr Suuna said.

The donation comes at a time when a section of health workers in Kalangala Islands are shunning Covid-19 patients for fear of contracting the deadly virus due to lack of personal protective equipment.

Kalangala District has 17 health facilities serving 84 islands.

Of these (17), only two are health centre IVs.

Rotary club has previously extended support to islanders especially in sectors of education, water and sanitation with funds generated from membership contributions within Uganda and global partners.

