Covid-19: Kenyatta bans political gatherings, extends curfew

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday banned political gatherings as he announced a raft of measures to stem spread of Covid-19.

He further ordered security agents to strictly enforce this order.

The president announced that more people are getting infected, with the positivity rate increasing alarmingly to the current 13 percent from two percent in January, necessitating a return of old measures.

The nationwide 10pm to 4am curfew has been extended.

Funerals will also be conducted within 72 hours of a person's death, with a maximum of 100 people allowed to attend the funerals, he added.

