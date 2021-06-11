Covid-19 kills 14 in one day

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

Uganda has registered 14 deaths in just one day, according to data released on June 9, bringing the total number of deaths to 402.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths registered as of last evening.

Ministry of Health data shows the country had by Friday morning cumulatively recorded 56,949 Covid-19 cases with at least 784 patients admitted to hospitals across the country.

From June 1 to June 10, a total of 38 Covid-19 deaths were registered and over 8,273 confirmed new cases.

However, health experts have urged the public to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of the pandemic as most health facilities are full to capacity.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director curative services at Ministry of Health, said unlike the first wave where cases were mild and asymptomatic, currently the cases are severe and critical.

“It might not be Covid-19 which will kill you but it will now complicate the management of comorbidities and you die because of the complications,” Dr Olaro said yesterday.

Dr Nathan Onyachi, the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital director, said: “We are trying to set up an Intensive Care Unit equipment in the space we have although it is not descent but we shall assemble equipment and start handling some patients. We have also called back our nurses.”

Issue

According to Ministry of Health, with the first wave, one person could infect between 21 to 39 people.

But with the second wave, a positive person is likely to infect between 80 to 100 people.Government has continued to appeal to all eligible persons to go for vaccination to avert the crisis.