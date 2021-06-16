Covid-19 kills 49 people in 24 hours in Uganda

The ministry officials said the deaths occurred on June 14, 2021, pushing the total number of fatalities to 508 since March last year.

By Job Bwire More by this Author

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said 49 more people have succumbed to Covid-19, the highest figure ever registered in Uganda in a single day since March last year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

The ministry officials said the deaths occurred on June 14, 2021, pushing the total number of fatalities to 508 since March last year.

RELATED





According to a statement issued by the ministry Wednesday afternoon, at least 1,110 more people tested positive for the virus on June 14 as the total number of confirmed cases soared to 65, 631.

Advertisement

The new cases are contacts and alerts from different parts of the country, including Kampala which registered 555 cases, Wakiso which had 114 cases and Mbarara with 67 cases.

Fifty other new cases were registered in Gulu, 42 in Hoima, 37 in Nebbi, 29 in Busia and 20 in Butaleja.

Other cases were registered in Kyotera (36), Mukono (12), Iganga (13), Kaberamaido (10), Bunyangabu (8) Moyo (8), Kyenjojo (8), Arua (7), Kabarole (7), Tororo (7), Jinja (7), Namayingo (8) and Bukomansimbu (6).

Packwach resgistered six cases, Mubende (6), Adjumani (10), Rakai (4), Lira (4), Yumbe (3), Kotido (3), Isingiro (3), Koboko (2), Manafwa (2), Namisindwa (2), Moroto (2), Luwero (1), Otuke (1), Kyegegwa (1), Rukiga (1), Buliisa (1), Soroti (1) and Mbale (1).

Five of the new cases are truck drivers at Elegu PoE (2), Mutukula (2) and Kampala (1).

Currently, there are 950 cases on admission in different health facilities across the country, according to health officials. At least 48, 649 people have recovered from the virus since March last year.

Only 806, 129 people have been vaccinated against the virus while 1,217, 352 Ugandans have been tested for the virus.



