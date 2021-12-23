Covid-19 lockdown hampers fight against cattle rustling

Some of the reformed rustlers during a meeting with Mr John Akiki Adupa, the director of the Reformed Warrior Youth Network and Lotisan Sub-county chairperson. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Some of the warriors have gone back to cattle rustling to make ends meet.
  • Mr John Akiki Adupa, the director of the Reformed Warrior Youth Network and Lotisan Sub-county chairperson, said some of the reformed rustlers have returned to a life of crime because of desperation.

Former cattle rustlers, under their umbrella group, Reformed Warriors Youth Network, have attributed the increase in cattle rustling cases to the Covid-19 pandemic, which they say have crippled their new sources of livelihood.
Before the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the group visited communal kraals where they sensitised the karacunas (youth) on the dangers of livestock rustling, through music, dance, and drama.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.