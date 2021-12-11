Covid-19 partnerships can foster growth, African leaders told

Africa needs to take advantage of the high level of cooperation and collaboration witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic to foster better growth for its people.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said that the level of cooperation in Africa since the beginning of the pandemic has been encouraging and should be harnessed further for the betterment of the continent

President Kagame was speaking virtually at the third edition of Kusi Ideas Festival being held in Accra-Ghana.

He said that this year, a lot of progress has been made toward Africa’s recovery, but still has a long way to go.

“In Rwanda, we see transformation as a continuous process that requires thinking ahead. Going forward, we need to apply the same mindset,” he said, adding that climate smart agriculture should now be scaled up given that the pandemic is threatening food security.

“To me, this practice will improve productivity. I believe that innovation will help us adapt to the pandemic shocks in the private sector. These are the core areas that this year’s festival should look at. The level of cooperation has been encouraging and beyond the crisis, we shall continue working together,” he said.

The Rwandan President lauded Kusi Ideas festival for giving the continent a platform to push its own ideas and agenda.

“The Kusi Ideas festival is about innovation. Technology creates new ideas. That’s what we need,” he said.

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo advocated for African cooperation in tackling the issues affecting the youth, whom he said were the drivers of the continent’s future.

Vaccine politics

“I am glad to welcome you to Accra, and hope the ideas that will come out of this will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of the African people. That is the fire we should strive to have to make ourselves independent,” President Addo said during the opening ceremony.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni waded into the Covid-19 vaccine politics, terming it unfortunate.