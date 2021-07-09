Covid-19 patients develop mental illness over stigma 

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

Pallisa District has registered many cases of Covid-19 patients developing mental health issues due to stigma and lack of family support.

Dr Godfrey Mulekwa, the district health officer (DHO), said the most affected are those under home-based care.

“We have registered cases in the communities where Covid-19 patients have run mad partly due to lack of social support from their family members,” he said.

Dr Mulekwa made the remarks during a meeting with the area Members of Parliament (MPs) at the district headquarters last week.

He added that there is a lot of stigma against Covid-19 patients in the area, and that in some families, the patients are being locked up in isolated rooms.

“Such inhuman acts in the communities are failing our efforts, the reason community infections and deaths are on the rise,” he said.

So far, Pallisa has recorded about 262 cases of Covid-19 and 47 deaths, most of them in Pallisa Town Council.

Dr Mulekwa said they are struggling to contain the virus due to numerous challenges, including lack of ambulances and medical oxygen.

He added that Pallisa Hospital, the only Covid-19 testing centre in the entire district, lacks basic drugs such as Vitamin C and Zinc.

“The hospital also lacks ICU facilities. We monitor Covid-19 patients under home care, which at times, is ineffective,” he said.

Health workers at Pallisa Hospital, who spoke to this newspaper, also said they face shortages of medical equipment such as facemasks and gloves.

They further said most health centres lack oxygen and other medical equipment required in the fight against coronavirus.

The deputy resident district commissioner (RDC), Mr Dhikusoka Magidu, said they would like to carry out patrols to enforce Covid-19 guidelines but they handicapped due to lack of fuel.

“Since this second wave started, we have had no fuel to enforce SOPs and also to sensitise the communities about Covid-19,” he said.

Mr Patrick Duchu, the district vice chairperson, blamed the area Covid-19 taskforce of failing to isolate the severely ill patients from the community.

“The patients are tested and left to go home on their own. They end up moving around trading centres and this is why infections are rising,” he said.

Mr Richard Oseku, the MP for Kibale County, said the government should equip the health facilities to handle the pandemic.

The area MPs, including Mr Oseku, Mr Polycarp Ogwari (Agule County), Mr Sam Otukol (Pallisa County), Mr Derrick Orone (Gogonya County), and Ms Kevin Kaala (Woman MP) donated Shs10 million towards the fight against Covid-19 in the district.

