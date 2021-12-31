Covid-19 positivity rate hits record high

  • Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, last week said if the positivity rate goes beyond 5 percent, it indicates that the pandemic is getting out of control.

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of 22 percent, which is the highest ever recorded rate since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last year.

