Covid-19: Rwanda fully vaccinates close to half its population

New Content Item (2)
New Content Item (2)

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The countrywide vaccination campaign was launched after Rwanda recorded six cases of the new Omicron variant in early December.

A month after an aggressive Covid-19 vaccination campaign launched in November, almost 6 million Rwandans out of its 12.9 million population are fully vaccinated. The target is to reach 9.1 million people by June this year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.