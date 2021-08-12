Covid-19 survivors’ blood fails to help patients

This differs from what has been reported in previous studies that CCP was associated with a significant decrease in viral load

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Blood obtained from recovered Covid-19 patients, convalescent plasma (CCP), has provided no benefit over usual care in 136 Covid-19 patients in Uganda, clinical trials show.

CCP is the liquid part of the blood taken from volunteers who have recovered from an infectious disease such as Covid-19 and transfused into sick patients to neutralise antibodies in the plasma and help them recover.

The clinical trials at Mulago National Referral Hospital, led by Dr Bruce Kirenga, the director of Makerere University Lung Institute, found that in the Covid-19 infected volunteers who were recruited between September and December 2020, the CCP didn’t alter the trend of Covid-19.

“The results of this trial of CCP indicate that when compared with standard of care (SOC) alone, CCP plus SOC showed no effect on viral or symptom clearance, disease progression and mortality,” the report reads in part.

This differs from what has been reported in previous studies that CCP was associated with a significant decrease in viral load. One of those studies which found the usefulness of CCP was done by Dr Ling Li, in China.

“Of 103 patients who were randomised, 101 (98 percent) completed the trial. Clinical improvement occurred within 28 days in 51.9 (27/52) of the convalescent plasma group versus 43 percent (22/51) in the control group,” the report by Dr Li reads.

Advertisement

The Ugandan researchers said it is still unclear why CCP in their trial did not lead to faster viral clearance

“But [this] probably reflects the lack of efficacy of CCP in Covid-19 treatment, as has been reported in a number of recent trials,” the researchers add.

Another study on CCP in 464 Covid-19 patients in India, published in December last year, found that the plasma was also non-beneficial in treatment.

Dr Kirenga and his team said there was no clear effects on death rate for patients who were being treated with CCP, a scenario similar to what was observed in Argentina, in study led by Ventura A. Simonovich.

According to report of the study in Uganda, 18 patients died in the trial.

“A total of 24 (17.7 per cent) patients deteriorated at least once based on the modified World Health Organisation Ordinal Clinical Scale,” the report reads.

Findings

Deaths

Results from the trial in Argentina showed no benefit of plasma on mortality (11 per cent in the plasma group versus 11 per cent in the placebo group).