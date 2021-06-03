Covid-19 vaccination: 200,000 doses remaining

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

At least 69.7 per cent of the donated 964,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines have already been used as of Monday amid high demand for the jab.

Data released by the Health ministry indicates that 672,395 people have been vaccinated as of May 31, which leaves a balance of 291,605 doses (30.3 per cent).

Uganda needs at least 45 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines (if all the vaccines provided are of two doses) for a target population of about 22 million and extra doses to cater for refugees.

This means at least three per cent of the targeted population have received their first jab and a portion of these have completed the two doses.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said as of Tuesday morning, at least 30,000 people had received their second dose of the vaccine.

Dr Fred Nsubuga, a medical officer at Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (UNEPI), said yesterday that government expects more doses soon.

Although the vaccination process started on low momentum, it has picked up over time. For example, yesterday at Kololo Independence Grounds where the Health ministry is carrying out mass vaccination, thousands of people have turned up for the jab.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, an epidemiologist working with the Ministry of Health, said they vaccinate about 4,000 people per day.

Dr Kyabayinze said the exercise at Kololo would be suspended this week to pave way for the State of the Nation Address, which will be conducted at the venue. He said they would communicate when the exercise at the grounds will resume.

However, the exercise is still ongoing in the designated health facilities across the country.

As of June 3, Uganda had confirmed 1,083 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 49, 759 with 47,760 recoveries and 365 deaths.

Teacher mad dash

A huge number of teachers yesterday turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination at Kololo Independence Grounds amid fear of being blocked from teaching.

Mr Mike Kironde, the chairperson of Proprietors of Private Educational Institutions Association in Uganda, said although teachers are among priority groups, the turn out had earlier been low due to poor sensitisation.

Last week, top technocrats from government recommended to President Museveni that teachers who have not taken the Covid-19 jab should be blocked from teaching.