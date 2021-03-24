Covid-19 validates NSSF-Monitor career  advice

By Stephen Otage More by this Author



KAMPALA- The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and Nation Media Group - Uganda have said the new normal caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has confirmed the career advice they have been giving university students.

While announcing this year’s Annual Universities Career Fair, which kicks off today, Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said six years ago, people did not believe that they would be working from their homes, and some offices close branches due to technological advances.

“I remember telling staff that our branches will be no more and they thought I was not normal. I told them technology will make sure we no longer leave our homes, and during Covid, we were able to provide services to our customers without them coming to our offices,” he said yesterday.

Mr Tony Glencross, the managing director of Nation Media Group-Uganda, advised university students to re-evaluate their career goals because the world today is different from what it was a year ago.

“Beyond your academic degree, your creativity and agility will make you very competitive irrespective of your career choice. This expo is an opportunity for all young people in tertiary institutions to learn from experienced speakers” Mr Glencross said.

Monitor Publications and NSSF have been running annual universities career fairs at 11 universities across the country in the past 10 years.

This year’s expo is running under the theme; “Repurposing Your Career Goals to the New Normal.”

Prior to the Covid-19 lockdown last year, some speakers warned students against pursuing careers which can be replaced by technological automation and advised them to acquire technological skills to solve problems.

Activities

During career fairs, industry experts give students tips on the labour market, skills and knowledge to increase their employability and how to be innovative for self-employment. Mr Ron Kawamara, the chief executive officer of Jumia Uganda, and his counterpart, Mr Japeth Kawanguzi of Innovations Village, will be among the key speakers this year. The duo has been active in the digital innovations space.

