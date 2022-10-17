Prime
Covid-19 was a disease for rich class, says report
What you need to know:
- During the second wave, several private hospitals in Kampala were charging between Shs3m and Shs10m per day for patients who needed oxygen
The Covid-19 pandemic has been branded as a disease for the affluent class, a new report released in Kampala last week shows.
The report released by Ahaki, a civil society organisation, dubbed: “Hesitancy in Covid-19 vaccine uptake in Uganda” covered Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts.
“To manage any disease, it has to be through diagnosis and yet Covid-19 diagnosis was very expensive ranging in hundreds of thousands of shillings which fee was managed by only the rich,” Dr Denis Kibiri, the national coordinator-Medicines Transparency Alliance, said while presenting the Covid-19 report on Friday.
He added: “During the reporting period, our respondents said one would only be found having Covid-19 when they are travelling abroad or attending President Museveni’s functions, all of which are done by the rich class.”
During the second wave, several private hospitals in Kampala were charging between Shs3m and Shs10m per day for patients who needed oxygen.
Further, the report found out that there was widespread lack of confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines uptake.
“Confidence in vaccines has been undermined by reports circulating in the community of adverse events, including deaths and the confusing fact that a vaccinated person may still get Covid-19 infection which at community level is thought to be caused by the vaccine,” the report stated in part.
It also stated that there is now a lot of compliancy since Uganda has been affected by three waves but only one of delta variant was serious. Long distances and long queues at vaccination points greatly influenced the vaccine intakes according to the report .
Recommendations
The study came up with seven recommendations if the vaccination uptake by the population should be enhanced.
Vaccination programmes should conform to the human rights-based approach to health, the national Covid-19 response taskforce should establish and maintain a robust communication program and also make public the progress made, are some of the recommendations made in the report. Others are involve religious, cultural leaders, civil society and other community stakeholders to create more champions and advocates of Covid-19 vaccination, vaccination centres should be within reach and scope of power of various administrative power units should be clarified to improve accountability. Ministry of Health reports show that 6.4 million people (14 percent) of 45.7 million people have received Covid-19 vaccine.The Africa CDC reports full vaccination rates for Uganda to be even lower at 5.45 percent.