Covid-19 was a disease for rich class, says report

The Covid-19 pandemic has been branded as a disease for the affluent class, a new report released in Kampala last week shows.

The report released by Ahaki, a civil society organisation, dubbed: “Hesitancy in Covid-19 vaccine uptake in Uganda” covered Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

“To manage any disease, it has to be through diagnosis and yet Covid-19 diagnosis was very expensive ranging in hundreds of thousands of shillings which fee was managed by only the rich,” Dr Denis Kibiri, the national coordinator-Medicines Transparency Alliance, said while presenting the Covid-19 report on Friday.

He added: “During the reporting period, our respondents said one would only be found having Covid-19 when they are travelling abroad or attending President Museveni’s functions, all of which are done by the rich class.”

During the second wave, several private hospitals in Kampala were charging between Shs3m and Shs10m per day for patients who needed oxygen.

Further, the report found out that there was widespread lack of confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines uptake.

“Confidence in vaccines has been undermined by reports circulating in the community of adverse events, including deaths and the confusing fact that a vaccinated person may still get Covid-19 infection which at community level is thought to be caused by the vaccine,” the report stated in part.

It also stated that there is now a lot of compliancy since Uganda has been affected by three waves but only one of delta variant was serious. Long distances and long queues at vaccination points greatly influenced the vaccine intakes according to the report .

Recommendations

The study came up with seven recommendations if the vaccination uptake by the population should be enhanced.