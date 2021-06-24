Covid cash: Govt approves seven groups

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The National Covid-19 Taskforce chaired by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja last evening approved seven groups that will benefit from the proposed Covid-19 cash handouts.

The groups include taxi drivers, boda boda riders, single mothers, youth in slum areas, salon operators, people who load and offload cargo, and people who were dealing in petty businesses before President Museveni announced the second lockdown.

Daily Monitor broke the news about the first four recipients early this week. The paper also reported that the government had adopted the cash system to sidestep the 2020 scandals in the procurement of maize flour and beans for the vulnerable groups.

In the taskforce meeting yesterday, members added three more groups (people who load and offload, salon operators, and petty traders).

However, the members failed to agree on the amount of money each vulnerable person or family will receive and instead resolved to bounce the matter to Cabinet to make a final decision.

ICT and National Guidance minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi told journalists after the closed-door meeting that the taskforce members resolved to either send mobile money to the most vulnerable people or vouchers to those, who do not have mobile money accounts.

Budget

Although the total budget for the hand-to-mouth categories was not disclosed, sources talked of billions of shillings. The source of the money was also not disclosed even as sources talked of internal re-allocations and budget cuts.

“We have asked the Ministry of Finance to give us the available money for this general course and also identify the needs of these families,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

Dr Baryomunsi revealed that the sub-committee comprising officials from the department of relief and disaster preparedness in the Office of the Prime Minister and Gender docket was tasked to present the list of beneficiaries on Monday next week.

Cabinet is expected to use the list of the beneficiaries to come up with the total budget and how much each family will get. The fate of eligible polygamous families was not discussed in the meeting.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija yesterday disclosed that the government plans to revise the 2021/2022 Financial Year budget to secure money needed for the vulnerable, saying some sectors will suffer budget cuts.

Vulnerable people from Kampala Metropolitan areas, Cities and municipalities are slated to benefit according to Mr Baryomunsi.

“The Local leaders and RDCs are slated to identify these people and once they avail us with the list and we verify that they are the right people, we shall wire the money,” Mr Baryomunsi said.