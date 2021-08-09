Covid cash mess prompts MPs to scrutinise Emyooga

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

After the parliamentary Covid-19 taskforce unearthed glaring discrepancies in the government expenditures towards the Covid-19 response, there has been public uproar towards Ministry of Health officials for the ‘insensitive’ conduct in the management of funds.

The funds were meant to, among others, increase the health sector’s resilience towards fighting the deadly disease.

However, the parliamentary taskforce on Covid-19 has revealed that whereas the House appropriated Shs22.1b during the Financial Year 2019/2020 to support the establishment of 20 isolation centres in all districts across the country, there was no evidence that this was done.

Stimulus packages that government had allocated to persons and businesses that were plagued by the effects of the coronavirus lockdown had not served the said intended purpose, the MPs observed.

Members on the Abdu Katuntu-led committee, therefore, demanded that government submits a detailed list of beneficiaries of the Shs77.7b allocated to Uganda Microfinance Support Centre, Emyooga (Shs260b), Youth Fund (Shs130b) and Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (Shs29.5b).

The money was placed under the management of the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) and was meant to be coordinated by the ministry of Finance.

However, due t0 lack of transparency among technocrats that superintended over the process of disbursing the said funds, the taskforce report said the money did not reach targeted beneficiaries.

“Interventions such as UDB [Uganda Development Bank] re-capitalisation, support to Saccos through Microfinance Support Centre, Emyooga and the Youth Funds, Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) and provision of inputs and support for the e-Voucher systems were well intentioned to boost the private sector, protect economic resilience, and provide some for business,” the Covid taskforce report reads in part.

The report further states: “However, they were affected by lack of a transparent mechanism to ensure that the resources trickle down to the intended beneficiaries. Consequently, many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), women and youth have continued to suffer from the economic impacts of Covid-19 unabated.”

To this end, Deputy Speaker Anita Among on Tuesday last week accorded the 529 lawmakers a week-long recess and directed them to investigate the specific irregularities in the Emyooga funds disbursement exercise. These will then report back to the House with detailed reports about their findings, which will inform the next course of action.

“In that short recess of one week, we expect that all the Members of Parliament to go back to their constituencies to find out what exactly happened to Emyooga. Did the money reach they districts?” Ms Among said.

Ms Among also issued guidelines that the legislators have to follow on their fact finding mission about Emyooga.

“When you go to the constituency, you need to find out how much money was given to each district. What was the criteria of disbursing this money to the beneficiaries? Are there real beneficiaries or do you have ghost beneficiaries? Are there businesses that have benefited or not,” Ms Among directed.

The decision to dispatch the MPs on a fact finding mission, according to Ms Among, is to ensure that funds earmarked for the recently launched Parish Development Model do not suffer the same fate.

About emyooga...Beneficiaries

Launched in July last year, Emyooga programme targets Ugandans in the informal sector clustered in 18 groups that include, among others, boda boda riders, carpenters, tailors, welders, fishermen, taxi, vendors and salon operators.