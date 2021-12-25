Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

People are seen doing last minute shopping in Kampala on December 23, 2021. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Most Australians are allowed to travel interstate over the festive break for the first time in two years, with Sydney's Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher saying that Christmas was "a ray of light" in dark times.
  • And Santa Claus was not deterred from doing his rounds and been cleared for travel in Canada's airspace after showing proof of vaccination and a pre-flight negative Covid test, Ottawa's transport minister said.

Pope Francis called for more solidarity with those living in poverty as he celebrated mass in Rome in front of a masked congregation of around 2,000 people, while billions around the world again marked Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus.
An explosion in cases driven by the rise of the Omicron variant has meant a Christmas season tainted by the pandemic for a second year running, with Santa's arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more Covid-19 restrictions.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.