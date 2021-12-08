Covid fight: Human rights lawyer Opiyo takes swipe at clerics in ‘bed with regime’

Human rights lawyer and activist, Nicholas Opiyo

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The human rights lawyer also took a swipe against the government for coming up with what he described as very extreme measures that infringe on the enjoyment of human rights and freedoms and yet Covid fatalities are not so huge.

Renowned human rights lawyer and activist, Nicholas Opiyo has scoffed at clerics who are in bed with the regime and look on as injustices are committed against Ugandans by “government machinery ruthlessly enforcing Covid-19 measures.”
Mr Opiyo explained that a bigger section of clerics have been silenced with brown envelopes by the regime hence not speaking out on the injustices arising out of the enforcement of Covid-19.

