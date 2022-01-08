Prime

Covid: Govt clears travellers with 72hrs negative results

Trucks snake their way on the Tororo-Malaba road in a queue to the Uganda-Kenya border point last week. PHOTO/JUSTIN D EMEDOT

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Government says travellers should have tested from the 66 approved laboratories.

The Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Henry Mwebesa, has directed  border districts health officers to clear truck drivers with negative 72 hours Covid-19 tests ,  to enter the country.

