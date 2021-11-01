Covid: Kiiza rallies Christians to stand for right to worship

Former Leader of Opposition, Winnie Kiiza, has urged Christians to stand up and fight for full reinstatement of their freedom of worship, if they are to overcome the misdeeds orchestrated by government following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Kasese District Woman MP, went on to warn that the leaders including MPs who don’t stand up and fight against the spillover effects of Covid-19, may find themselves blocked from accessing Parliament.

“They (government) using Covid to propagate what is of interest to them. Now that they have refused MPs without vaccination cards from accessing Parliament, next time, they will say, our Covid vaccine certificates are forged and block us from completely accessing the House, after all they control the system,” Ms Kiiza said.

She added: “As Christian leaders, we need to stand up and defend our country. The Speaker should be the last person to block fellow MPs from accessing Parliament.”

Ms Kiiza was on Monday speaking at a weekly Town Hall webinar dubbed: “The Covid-19 global political responses, what are the benefits, costs and implications?”

Her remarks come a few days after the office of the Clerk to Parliament, issued a notice, directing that MPs and Parliament staff who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19, should not access the precincts of Parliament.

However, the directive has been received with mixed opinion, with majority of the MPs who spoke to this publication, rejecting the same directive, arguing that the available vaccines are not enough to have everybody vaccinated.

Some said, it’s illegal to demand for vaccination certificates because there is no law that backs forceful vaccination of people against Covid-19.

Speaking at the same webinar, city lawyer, Mr Simon Ssenyonga, claimed one of the most powerful world leaders, recently said there is a systematic plan to do away with freedom of worship using Covid-19.

He explained that as human beings, “we are wired to do life together and that the current restrictions or even not allowing Christians fellowship together, could be one of the signs to do away with freedom of worship.”

“In Uganda, our Motto is for God and my country, so this means that we should be mindful of our places of worship, where we seek our divine power,” counsel Ssenyonga said.

“Tanzania did not close because of Covid-19 and even went ahead and attained their middle income status before Uganda that instituted two lockdowns. I don’t think anybody has ever died because they attended a place of worship. The concept that churches and super-spreaders of Covid, is not scientifically proven.”he added.

Ms Emily Burns, a Republican and Congressional candidate for Massachusetts 4th Congressional District in the USA, stated that back at her home, they have moved on and reopened the economy and that they only categories of people who are required to mask-up are the children at schools and service workers.