Covid: Kiiza rallies Christians to stand for right to worship

Former Leader of Opposition, Winnie Kiiza

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

In late September, President Museveni reopened places of worship but under strict restrictions of worshipers not exceeding 200 in number at a given service, in a bid to maintain SOPs and minimize on the spread of Covid-19.

Former Leader of Opposition, Winnie Kiiza, has urged Christians to stand up and fight for full reinstatement of their freedom of worship, if they are to overcome the misdeeds orchestrated by government following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

