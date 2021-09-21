Covid: Leaders express concern over parental negligence

By Asuman Musobya More by this Author

Authorities in Bugiri District have expressed concern over increasing cases of parental negligence during Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Daily Monitor at the weekend, the district probation officer, Mr Deogratious Mwondha, said more than 20 cases of children allegedly abandoned by parents are reported to his office every month.

Others, he added, have fled to Kiryandongo, Kiboga and Masindi districts to till gardens.

The most-affected sub-counties include Bulidha, Budhaya, Nankoma, Kapyanga, and Buwunga. Mr Mwondha said some children have been married off while others joined the gold mining business in Budde, Budhaya Sub-county.

Mr Henry Kabulo, the district education officer, accused parents of being ‘reluctant’.

“We always tell our parents to provide lunch for their children while at school, but they fail to fulfil such obligations. I think this is the reason our district keeps performing poorly. The same trend has been seen during the lockdown,” he said, adding that immediately schools reopen, meetings would be convened to sensitise parents.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Anthony Nseko, said operations will be enforced throughout the district to arrest parents who abandon children.

A survey conducted last month by Uganda Community Based Association for Children and Women Welfare (UCOBAC) indicated that many children in Bugiri have resorted to gold mining activities .

The report also revealed that cases of early marriages have increased, especially in Naluwerere, Namayemba, Nankoma and Busowa trading centres.

Earlier, officials from the Equal Opportunities Commission, while addressing head teachers, religious leaders and local leaders at the district headquarters last week noted that many parents had abdicated their roles, which had resulted in high cases of defilement.

Ms Mary Wasagayi, a member of the Commission, said they carried out an independent survey which revealed that Bugiri was the worst-performing district in the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations and O-Level results.

Mr James Byantaka, the chairperson of Nankoma Village in Nankoma Sub-county, said: “Some men have abandoned their families and married other women in the neighbouring districts where they go and farm. He says this leaves the children neglected.”

According to Mr Byantaka, they have formed Bugiri District Farmers’ Out growers Association, an association of 532 registered members, aimed at improving farmers’ productivity.

He said the members carry out farming in Masindi, Hoima, Kiboga and Kiryandongo districts.