Covid: NCHE orders colleges to reduce student numbers

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has ordered private tertiary institutions of learning that do not have adequate facilities to reduce the number of students so as to maintain social distancing in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Mr Arthur Babu Muguzi, the NCHE director of Finance, Planning and Administration, said many private institutions rushed to reopen to all students instead of only finalists yet they don’t have enough facilities and capacity to meet standard operating procedures (SOPs). This, he said, has put lives of students and staff at risk of contracting Covid-19.

“We have asked some of them to decongest and remain with few numbers because they don’t have to have all the numbers at once. They can phase out the years, so that they have enough space. They need to stagger the students until they have done away with Covid-19, but before that, you don’t need to bring all the students at school,” Mr Muguzi said.

He made the remarks during the NCHE tour to check the Covid-19 compliance levels in tertiary institutions in western Uganda at the weekend.

NCHE officials inspected tertiary institutions in the districts of Ibanda, Sheema, Mbarara, Bushenyi, Rukungiri, and Kabale.

Mr Muguzi said many private institutions are only interested in numbers to make money without minding about health.

“You see you are comparing life and also comparing money. We are in the new normal. What we need to do first is to survive because when you have survived, money will come. You can’t say that you want money and life in this situation we are living in. What we need is discipline because if you are not disciplined, you are going to lose too much. As we live in the new normal, we need to save life first as we watch how the situation goes,” he explained.

Mr Muguzi attributed private institutions’ failure to adhere to SOPs to financial constraints.

“Public institutions are doing well because of funding and human resources. It is still some bit of a challenge for private institutions because it requires a lot of human resources, facilities and money and institutions are broke. There is a big difference between public institutions and their private counterparts,” he explained.

The NCHE official, however, explained that government is equally constrained and urged the private institutions to improvise.

“Most of the private institutions want support from the government because they are very broke. Income sources have dwindled and they are asking the government for help, but as you have heard, the government also does not have money. Public institutions also don’t have money, but they have decided to prioritize Covid-19 pandemic issues and cut costs in other areas. That’s why they have been able to make it. There is a challenge of funding and budgeting because they had not anticipated the Covid-19 challenge,” he added.

Mr Muguzi also revealed that private institutions have reported many student dropouts either, due to lack of money or interest, especially at certificate and diploma levels.

“The students that they had did not report back. They have joined other institutions or they have stayed at home. A number of institutions reported lesser numbers,” he explained.

Efforts

Mr Muguzi said NCHE was doing a compliance test with an objective of reminding institutions to adhere to the set SOPs.

He encouraged institutions to increase hand-washing points so that the level of cleanliness is improved.

“We have asked them to increase water distribution and hand washing points. Most of the things are doable and they don’t need a lot of resources.

Mr Muguzi warned students against relaxing and casting doubts on the existence of Covid-19 and its impact.