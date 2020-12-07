Covid robbed tourism of Shs7 trillion, says Kiwanda

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The State minister for Tourism, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, has said Uganda’s tourism sector has lost more than $2b (about Shs7.4 trillion) due to the Covid-19 pandemic that stopped movement of tourists across the world.

“Our numbers dropped, not only in Uganda but other countries. We have lost more than $ 2b, we have lost earnings of four quarters, which is a full financial year,” he said.

Uganda earned about Shs6 trillion from tourism in 2018/2019.

Mr Kiwanda made the revelations while opening the exhibition of two Bengal tigers that were recently added to the big cat family at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) last Thursday.

“People have lost jobs in hotels, tour companies and the whole tourism fraternity,” he said. Mr Kiwanda said government has plans to help hotels and other key players to recover from the lockdown by providing small loans.

“We have a plan and are already executing it on the part of the hoteliers to revamp their operations. We have begun with the workers who have been staying at home...,” he said.

The executive director of UWEC, Mr James Musinguzi, said: “The addition of tigers to the big cat family will boost tourism both domestically and internationally. Our annual budget is Shs13b, as a fulfilment of the Public Finance and Management Act, we shall be remitting the funds we collect here to the Consolidated Fund and government will be giving us that money.”

The Nation Media Group Uganda brand executive, Mr Jonathan Sentongo, said the Group has offered Shs9.5 million to support UWEC’s efforts.

