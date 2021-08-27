Covid steam inhalation ruins sight of 2-year-old

One family in Kayunga District can testify to the hazard and dangers of steam inhalation

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

During the peak of Uganda’s second coronavirus wave, many Ugandans used steam inhalation as a home remedy for upper respiratory tract infections. Scientists warned that besides no evidence of symptomatic relief from steam inhalation, the therapy is, especially a hazard to children.

One family in Kayunga District can testify to the hazard and dangers of steam inhalation. In May, two-year-old Jane Nanyonjo and her contemporaries attempted to undergo steam inhalation. Nanyonjo and another child aged five had been left under the care of a 12-year-old girl. The three had flu-like symptoms.

The experiment at steam inhalation therapy ended badly, with Nanyonjo losing her eyesight. Nanyonjo’s mother Ms Birungi Namutebi was at work in St Balikuddembe market during the fateful day. She had left the 12-year-old girl with instructions on how to go about the steaming process.

Nanyonjo’s father, Mr Abbas Kamoga, is a freelance journalist working with Beat FM radio.

Mr Kamoga said: “In the process of steaming themselves, it seems the hot steam suffocated them. In the process of struggling to uncover themselves, Nanyonjo collapsed in the hot water mixed with herbs.”

Nanyonjo suffered scald injuries and was unable to open her eyes. She was rushed to Kawempe Hospital where she spent the next two months. While the scalds healed, Nanyonjo was never able to regain her eyesight despite the doctors’ best attempts.

Advertisement

A referral to Mengo Hospital offered little respite as the family has failed to put together the Shs800,000 needed to conduct an operation.

Mr Kamoga says he had a retail shop selling clothes, but he has closed it after treatment costs exhausted all his capital. Ms Namutebi says her daughter’s condition worries them as she is always groaning in pain. The distressed mother, who has since stopped working to attend to her daughter, regrets leaving the children unsupervised.



