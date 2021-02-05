Covid: Tororo women  resort to sand mining 

By Joseph Omollo More by this Author

A section of women in Tororo District, who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, have resorted to sand mining in order to support their families.

When Daily Monitor visited sand mining sites in Kwapa Sub-county on Wednesday, several women in their 30s and 40s were found scooping sand from Kiboko river, alongside their husbands and children.

Ms Joan Akello, a 45-year-old mother of three, said she decided to venture into sand mining after she lost her job at a petrol station last year.

“After two months of joblessness, I was advised to start sand mining,” she said.

Ms Akello said it takes her less than two days to scoop a trip of sand, which ranges from Shs250,000 to Shs500,000, depending on the size of the truck.

Ms Mary Amei, a 45-year-old mother of four, said sand mining has enabled her to feed her family, including caring for her husband, who is asthmatic.

“It’s not an easy job but looking at the situation, I had no choice because my husband is no longer able to cater for our needs,” she said.

Ms Amei said last November, when she managed to sell about 10 trips at ago, she realised how lucrative the business can be.

“I now also hire young men to help me in scooping sand from the river bed to the bank of the river, where trucks can then collect it,” she said.

Ms Christine Amoit, another miner, who used to work in the salon, said she does not regret her decision to start mining sand.

“I used to spend all the money but now l am able to save with my village association. I am getting some money and l am sure after this year, I will be able to start my own business,” she said.

Ms Sarah Achieno, another sand miner, said they have established links with construction site managers and truck drivers for easy access to the market.

She added that although sand mining is not an easy job, it’s wrong to brand it as a men’s job so as to try to stop women from engaging in it.

Ms Achieno, however, said they use local methods to scoop sand out from the water, which exposes them to snake bites, among others.

“It is also very tiresome although we do not plan to quit because it is all we have to support our families,” she said.

Mr Francis Onyandi Abulu, the Kwapa Sub-county chairperson, said most women involved in the business have constructed semi-permanent houses and also improved on their household incomes.

He, however, said he does not support sand mining because it is affecting the environment in the area.

“Already, the bridges have been swept off by floods after the miners destroyed the shrubs that used to act as breakers for floods,” he said.

