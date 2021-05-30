Covid vaccination camp starts at Kololo as cases surge

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The Ministry of Health has said it has organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp at Kololo Independence Grounds to increase access to vaccine and tame Covid-19 surge.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson told Daily Monitor that the exercise will start tomorrow (Monday).

“The exercise will run for 10 days. We are doing it as a camp to ensure no vaccines are wasted given the expiry date of July 10,” he said.

Mr Ainebyoona, however, warned those who are going for the vaccine to strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) such as proper use of facemasks, proper hand hygiene and maintaining social distance of about two metres, among others.

The country started Covid-19 vaccination in March after receiving 964,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the global sharing initiative –Covax and the Indian government.

As of Saturday (May 29, 2021), a total of 577, 036 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to government statistics.

Vaccination is open to frontline workers like healthcare workers, teachers, security officers and social workers. People with comorbidities and those 50 years and above are also being vaccinated, according to the Ministry.

Currently, there is a surge in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisation as the country experiences the second wave of the pandemic. Up to 690 new cases were reported Sunday with Kampala and Wakiso as some of the most affected districts in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 46,623 cases have been confirmed in the country since March last year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in Kampala.

President Museveni Saturday advised Ugandans living upcountry to avoid travelling to Kampala and Wakiso districts where he said Covid-19 cases are escalating.

“The COVID-19 problem is majorly in Kampala and Wakiso. This is because they do not listen. If you are out of Kampala and Wakiso, try to stay where you are. Avoid the capital,” Mr Museveni said in a televised address.

tabet@ug.nationmedia.com