Covidex factory suffers setback after wetland allocation

Prof Patrick Ogwang addresses runners during the inaugural Covid-19 vaccination awareness marathon at Kololo Independence Grounds on December 19. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • UIA indicates that the land is in a wetland, but Prof Ogwang says they have surveyed it for use.

Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) says it has withdrawn a five-acre piece of land “unscrupulous people” allocated to Jena Herbals to set up the Covidex factory in Soroti Industrial Park.

