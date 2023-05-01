Crackdown on PSVs, fuel stations without waste bins starts

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has today started enforcement against Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) and fuel stations that don’t have waste bins.

NEMA is popularising a litter-free drive using the hashtags LitterfreeUg and PolluterPaysUg.

“Dustbins are a must for Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs), according to regulation 33 of SI,49, 2020, in addition to no littering,’’ the April 30 directive from NEMA indicates.

“Private vehicles may continue moving without dustbins, but are prohibited from littering,’’ the NEMA communication adds.

The most obvious PSVs are buses, taxis, and shuttles. In an April 13 tweet, the environmental watchdog commended some taxi drivers who had started placing waste bins in their cars.

On April 6, NEMA also informed all operators of fuel stations and the general public that all fuel stations are required to have at least three well-labelled litter bins for biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and toxic waste, accessible to all travellers and motorists.

“All Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), audits and social requests for fuel stations shall assess impact to this mandatory requirement,’’ Mr Barirega Akankwasah, the Executive Director of NEMA, said.

“In this regard, all fuel stations are hereby informed that effective May 1, the authority will commence enforcement of this requirement,’’ he added.

Mr Akankwasah also told NTV Uganda that Kampala Capital City Authority is set to install trash bins on busy streets, while markets already have them.

“We are working with petrol station owners to ensure proper waste disposal and commercial building owners must provide waste receptacles,’’ he said.

The authority will work with the traffic police to ensure that those driving heed the environmental regulations.

The new directive has already elicited a lot of missed reactions from the public. Mr Micheal Kisakye, a pharmacist, on Twitter yesterday responded to NEMA saying: “Wetlands have encroached and all you seem to prioritise are dustbins??’’

Mr Robert Tugume, a climate change activist, said: “Add pollution-related charges on these old and obsolete matatus!’’

Mr Akankwasah could not be reached by press time yesterday on the stipulated penalties for those who won’t heed the directive.