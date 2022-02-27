Crane Bank takeover: BoU told to accept court ruling

Mr Sudhir Ruparelia (left), accompanied by one of his lawyers Peter Kabatsi (right), speaks to journalists at the Supreme Court in Kampala shortly after the ruling on February 11. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Anthony Wesaka

Lawyers representing Meera Investments Ltd and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia have expressly told Bank of Uganda (BoU) that there is no pending case in regard to the controversial takeover of Crane Bank.
In a statement, Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA) said the withdrawal of the main appeal before the Supreme Court—coupled with the recent ruling on who should pay legal costs—disposed of the five-year legal battle in its entirety.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.